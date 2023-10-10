37 Military Hospital Receives Dialysis Machine From McDan Foundation

The McDan Foundation has donated three new dialysis machines to the Dialysis Unit of the 37 Military Hospital to help enhance health delivery services.

The haemodialysis machines, valued at $56,400 (about GH¢326,000), complement the already existing six dialysis machines used in treating patients with kidney problems.

The Chairman of the McDan Foundation, Mr Daniel McKorley, who handed over the machines to the hospital yesterday, stated that the donation was part of the foundation’s corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“McDan Foundation is committed to supporting communities, the vulnerable in society and adding value to their lives,” he said. He further indicated that the foundation, the CSR arm of the McDan Group of Companies, was committed to supporting the country’s health sector.

“I believe this is what McDan stands for. We support God, country and man and these machines will go a long way to treat millions of people.

This is our opportunity to give back to society,” Mr McKorley said. He added: “Whenever I see the vulnerable being supported, that is what touches my heart and I assure you that we will do more for them.”

Gratitude

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa, who received the machines at the 37 Military Hospital, expressed gratitude to the foundation for the kind gesture.

According to him, the limited number of machines in the unit affected its capacity to meet the needs of patients in need of dialysis.

“The latest addition of three dialysis machines to the unit is welcome news to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), I extend my special commendation and appreciation to Mr McKorley for donating the machines to complement the existing ones in the unit,” Lt Gen. Akwa said.

Improve health care

The CDS further urged the hospital Command and staff to ensure the continuous smooth operation of the unit and adhere to the highest maintenance culture.

“The addition of these machines to the unit comes with the demand for more work and dedication; a lot will be expected of you,” he stressed.

In his remarks, the Commander of the 37 Military Hospital, Brigadier General Nii Adjah Obodai, said the hospital’s focus had not shifted from treating people suffering from other ailments, adding that “COVID-19 is here but it doesn’t mean everything else should be at a standstill, we cannot put people suffering from other ailments on hold.”

He indicated that the hospital had more slots in the unit to receive haemodialysis machines and called on other institutions to support the unit.

“We had six and now with these additional three we have nine in total. We still have slots for 12 more machines to save lives in the Dialysis Unit,” Brig. Gen. Obodai stated.