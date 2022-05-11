37 military Hospital to close down maternity for fumigation

The 37 Military Hospital will from Wednesday May 11 to Wednesday 18, 2022 shutdown its maternity unit.

This is to give room for the authorities to fumigate the unit as a remedy to any infestation.

This was contained in a press release signed by Captain Michael Addo Larbi and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

“…Measures have been put in place to manage cases during the period.

“Any inconvenience that the closure will cause is deeply regretted,” the release said..