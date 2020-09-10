Victimized by eight most violent wars the United States has launched or participated in, at least 37 million people have fled their homes since 2001, according to a new report by Brown University’s Costs of War project.

The number, “a very conservative estimate,” surpasses those displaced by any war or disaster since the 20th century, except for World War II, and is almost as large as the population of Canada, said the report, which was published on Tuesday and titled “Creating Refugees: Displacement Caused by the United States’ Post-9/11 Wars.”

The estimate includes 8 million people displaced across international borders as refugees and asylum seekers, and 29 million people displaced internally to other parts of their countries.

Most of the refugees were displaced in and from Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Yemen, Somalia, the Philippines, Libya and Syria.

“We focus on wars where the U.S. government bears a clear responsibility for initiating armed combat (the overlapping

Afghanistan/Pakistan war and the post-2003 war in Iraq); for escalating armed conflict (U.S. and European intervention in the Libyan uprising against Muammar Gaddafi and Libya’s ongoing civil war and U.S. involvement in Syria); or for being a significant participant in combat through drone strikes, battlefield advising, logistical support, arms sales, and other means (U.S. forces’ involvement in wars in Yemen, Somalia, and the Philippines),” noted the report.