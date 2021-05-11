37 military hospital
The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), says the 37 Nursing and Midwifery Training College is not selling admission forms online.

A statement issued by Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director of Public Relations, GAF, copied to the Ghana News Agency said, “We wish to state categorically that this information is totally false and should be disregarded,”

“The Nursing and Midwifery Training College, 37 Military Hospital, has not yet commenced the sale of application E-voucher or Admission forms for the 2021/2022 academic year.”

The statement said the GAF had cautioned the general public that all advertisements and publications purported for the sale of application E-vouchers or admission forms should be ignored.

It said the public would be notified through the appropriate channels anytime the College commenced sale of e-vouchers and admission forms.

