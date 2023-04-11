37 people killed in road accidents in Uganda during weekend holiday

The Ugandan police on Tuesday said 37 people were killed and 76 others injured in separate road accidents in Uganda during the Easter holiday period which lasted from Friday to Monday.

The police in a weekly update said there were 76 road crashes, of which 28 were fatal.

Uganda registers at least 20,000 road accidents with more than 2,000 deaths each year, making it one of the countries with the highest road accident fatality rates in the world, according to police statistics. Enditem