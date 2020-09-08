About 37 women were honored with meritorious awards at the 6th Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards held in the luxurious Accra Marriot, a hotel situated in Airport City in Ghana’s capital, on 4th September.

The award recipients included a Minister of State, diplomats, high-level professionals and entrepreneurs who have excelled in their respective areas of endeavor.

The theme of the 6th Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards was ‘Implementation of Affirmative Action to Improve the Status of Ghanaian Women in the Era of COVID-19.’

The awards are organized by The Business Executive Magazine Ltd. to identify, recognize and reward great women whose excellent personal and professional performance has impacted positively on the Ghanaian society.

The SHE Achiever initiative was inaugurated during the awards ceremony. SHE Achiever is an executive association which embodies top female CEOs and past Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards winners and creates a platform on which members can more easily reach out for assistance in a required field without incurring cost. The SHE Achiever initiative seeks to stand for women empowerment and get the voices of women heard on important social matters.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Cynthia Mamle Morrison, received an honorary award for her contribution to the empowerment and advancement of women and children. Other honorary awardees are H.E. Claudia Turbay Qiuntero, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Columbia Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Stephanie S. Sullivan, United States Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Anne Sophie Ave, Ambassador of France to Ghana, H.E. Maria Elisa de Luna, Brazil Ambassador to Ghana, and H.E. Anne-Claire Dufay, the UNICEF Country Representative. The honorary awardees each made statements in support of women’s development and the welfare of girl-children.

The other female achievers received awards in categories such as the Most Outstanding Female in Public Relations and External Affairs, Most Outstanding Female in Tertiary Education, Most Outstanding Female in Media Production and Management, Most Outstanding Female Ambassador in Protocol Services and Most Outstanding Female in Corporate Social Responsibility.

The other categories were Most Outstanding Female Privacy Practitioner (Data Protection), Most Outstanding for Contributions to Law Enforcement in the Natural Resources Sector, Most Outstanding Female Media Personality of the Year, Most Outstanding Female Promising Entrepreneur and Consultant and Most Outstanding Female in Tourism Promotion.

The others were Most Outstanding Female in Real Estate Development and Property Management, Most Outstanding Female Entrepreneur in Travel Management Services, Most Outstanding Female Expert in Marketing Communications Service Provider, Most Outstanding Female Philanthropist in Charitable Services and Most Outstanding Female in International and Local Tourism Management.

The awards also included Most Outstanding Female in Food and Hospitality Management (Continental Standard), Most Outstanding Female in Internet Service Provider and Management, Most Outstanding Female Human Resource Expert and Consultant, Most Outstanding Female

Pacesetter in Beauty and Cosmetology Services, Most Outstanding in Indigenous Food Processing and Most Outstanding Female in Skin Care, Most Outstanding Female in Education (General) and Most Outstanding Female in Make Up.

The rest were Most Outstanding Female in Banking Sector, Most Outstanding Female Promising Entrepreneur, Most Outstanding Female Personality in Pharmacy, Most Outstanding Female Personality in Pharmaceutical Sector and Most Outstanding Feminine Philanthropist.

By Ayuure Kapini