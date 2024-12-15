39 Civilians Dead in Twin Attacks in Western Niger

Thirty-nine people were killed this week in two separate attacks in Niger’s western Tillabery region, the Niger Armed Forces (FAN) announced on Saturday.

The incidents claimed the lives of 18 people in Kokorou and 21 in Libiri.

“Two terrible tragedies occurred in the localities of Libiri and Kokorou: criminals, cornered by the incessant operations of the defense and security forces, cowardly attacked defenseless civilians,” the FAN reported in its Saturday evening news bulletin.

“Among the victims are many women and children,” the army said, adding that “in the face of these barbaric acts, the authorities expressed their deep indignation and solidarity with the bereaved families. They reaffirmed their commitment to take all necessary measures to find and neutralize the perpetrators.”

Libiri and Kokorou are situated in the “three borders” region, where Niger shares boundaries with Mali and Burkina Faso. This area has become a hotbed of insecurity in recent years, plagued by attacks from various jihadist groups.