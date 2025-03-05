39th Emmanuel Pappoe Thompson Choral Festival Celebrates Culture in Accra

Ten vibrant choral groups lit up the Arts Centre in Accra on Tuesday during the 39th Emmanuel Pappoe Thompson Choral Festival, blending music, tradition, and national pride in a spirited celebration of Ghanaian heritage.

The event featured performances by senior high schools, institutional choirs, and a lone tertiary institution, drawing crowds with harmonies that echoed the late composer’s enduring legacy.

Accra Academy, Accra Girls SHS, Labone SHS, and the University of Ghana delivered stirring renditions, while industrial choirs like the Ghana Highway Authority’s Asphalt Voices, the Ambulance Choir, and the Fire Service Choir captivated audiences with polished precision. The Ghana Prisons Band set the tone with a solemn performance of Yeara Asaa Sini and closed its set with the triumphant Hallelujah Chorus. Adding a unique flair, Culture Ambassador Assor mesmerized attendees with a solo performance on a traditional instrument, underscoring the festival’s fusion of old and new.

Nana Owoahene Acheampong, Executive Secretary of the Commission on National Culture and the event’s special guest, urged Ghanaians to embrace their cultural identity through daily practices, from food and clothing to festivals. Quoting Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, he reminded the audience that “culture is the sum total of the people’s material and spiritual achievements.”

Eric Ohene-Larbie, Director of the Accra Centre for National Culture, paid tribute to the festival’s namesake, Emmanuel Pappoe Thompson—a revered educationist and composer of Ghana’s national anthem—calling the event a fitting homage during Heritage Month. Family members of the late legend shared anecdotes of his humility and dedication, painting a portrait of a man whose quiet demeanor belied his monumental contributions to the nation’s cultural fabric.

As the festival drew to a close, Samuel Thompson, representing the Thompson family, reflected on the evening’s success, describing it as “a joyful affirmation of our shared identity.” Attendees danced to familiar melodies, their energy a testament to the enduring power of music and culture to unite. In a world of rapid change, the festival stood as a vibrant reminder of the roots that ground Ghana’s spirit.