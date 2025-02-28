39th Emmanuel Pappoe-Thompson Choral Music Festival Set for March 4 in Accra

The 39th edition of the Emmanuel Pappoe-Thompson Choral Music Festival is set to take place on March 4 at the Center for National Culture (Arts Center) in Accra.

This annual event celebrates the life and legacy of Emmanuel Pappoe-Thompson, a revered Ghanaian composer, educationist, and cultural icon, best known for writing the lyrics to Ghana’s national anthem.

The festival will showcase performances by 10 choirs from various industries and churches across Accra, including the FireVibrators (GNFS), GHAPOHA Choir, and the Treasury Staff Choir. These groups will come together to honor Pappoe-Thompson’s enduring contributions to Ghanaian music and culture, while also promoting indigenous choral music as a vital part of the nation’s heritage.

Since its inception, the festival has served as a platform to foster unity, patriotism, and a deep appreciation for Ghanaian musical traditions. By bringing together choirs from diverse backgrounds, the event highlights the power of music to bridge divides and celebrate shared cultural values.

Emmanuel Pappoe-Thompson’s influence extends far beyond the national anthem. His works have inspired generations of musicians and composers, leaving an indelible mark on Ghana’s artistic landscape. This year’s festival not only pays tribute to his legacy but also aims to inspire a new generation to embrace and preserve the rich traditions of Ghanaian choral music.

The event promises to be a night of stirring performances, cultural pride, and heartfelt celebration. Music lovers, cultural enthusiasts, and patriots alike are invited to join in this special occasion at the Arts Center on March 4.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the beauty of Ghanaian choral music and honor the legacy of a true national treasure.