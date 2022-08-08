3G Awards 2022 Officially announced and a Newspaper Launched in Ghana

It was a historical night at the Accra Tourism Information Center (ATIC) as 3G Media Group crossed another milestone to officially launch the maiden edition of the African Times International Newspaper in Ghana. Evangelist Dr. Charles Nimmo Ntiamoah-Mensah aka Dr. CNN, the renowned Media Mogul and the organizer of the Annual 3G Awards also announced the upcoming 11th edition scheduled for Saturday October 1st in New York.

At the June 19th event chaired by Ambassador Edward Boateng, a Diplomat, and Former Ghana Ambassador to China, the 2022 nominees were announced and they include; His Royal Highness, Wuro Dawood Chedere Berenai II, the Overlord of the Kotokolis in Ghana, veteran actor; Kofi Adjorlolo, Movie Legend, Dr. Joyce Akumaa Dongotey Padi aka Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Nii Odartey Lampetey, Soccer Legend and Humanitarian, Hammer Nti, Broadcast Journalist of Pure FM, Rev. Kwamena Idan, Host, Adom Live Worship, Ms Patricia Kumoji, CEO of Nanat Energy, Prophet Dr. Cephas Kpegah Tamakloe, Overseer, Breaking The Yoke Ministries International who was also appointed as a Patron to the Awards, Jack Alolome, tagged by 3G Media as the Nation’s Worshipper and Inspirational Voice, Papa Shamo of Onua FM and Antwi Galy of Antwi ne Antwi Fame. Bernard Aduse Poku, the Vice President of the 3G Media Group announced the nominees. DJ Willie of Onua FM and Osikani were also guests.

The African Times Newspaper, a new print medium was officially launched by; HRM Berenai II, Ambassador Boateng, Rev. Nanayaa Owusu Prempeh and Dr. CNN. There was a performance by Antwi Galy, CT Baby and Misty. The Producer of the event was; Ernest Odame, Production by Ceejay Media led by Joe Osae of Akwaaba Festivals. Akwaabal Festivals presented the Akwaaba frames to some of the honorees and guests. They also presented; Ms Dorcas Kwahu, the face of the renowned Akwaaba Frame to the audience. The Co-Executive Producer of the event was; Isaac Baidoo, CEO, Goodies Music International and Supported by Nanat Energy and Virtual Hub. Media coverage courtesy of Dizenkoplus Media. Special thanks to HRM, Berenai II, Ambassador Boateng, Mr. Kwasi Agyemang, CEO, Ghana Tourism Authority who partnered with us, Rev. Dr. Nana Yaa Owusu Prempeh who sponsored the refreshment, Ike Donkoh of PakIke, Hon. Kofi Bawuah, Business Executive/Politician and Counsellor George Cyril Lutterodt, the Country Director of the Annual 3G Awards in Ghana. A surprise cake was presented by; Daniscakesandpastries on Instragram, The MC for the Occasion was Koku Lumor of TV Africa, Breakfast Show. 3G Media extends gratitude to all who participated and supported the success of the event in diverse ways.

Click on the link below for images, https://photos.app.goo.gl/HhWBsHMLoa9S5x5P8

Source3gmediaonline.com