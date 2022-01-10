3Music Awards CEO lauds Akwaaba UK Group for excellent ‘December In Ghana’ shows

Mr Sadiq Abdulai Abu, the CEO of 3Music Networks, the organizers of the prestigious 3Music Awards has lauded the Akwaaba UK Group for staging numerous successful events during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The Akwaaba Group led by its CEO Dennis Tawiah had a flurry of shows including Rhythms on the Runway Fashion show, All White and All Black Parties, Brunch n Vibes, among others, which attracted impressive attendance.

Mr. Abdulai Abu in an instagram post heaped praises on the Group for making Ghana an attractive holiday destination for many foreign nations and locals as well.

The CEO of 3Music noted that the works of Mr Tawiah and Akwaaba Group needs massive recognition and have to be rewarded for selling Ghana to the world.

Mr. Abdulai Abu also noted that Mr Tawiah has become a great inspiration for event organizers with his exploits in the field.

The official media partner of the event is Prompt Communications with LiveKonnet Gh as the official events and production partner with MTN, Kasapreko, Ceres, Guiness Ghana, Johnny Walker, The Singleton, among others.

The Akwaaba Group are the organizers of the famous Ghana Party In Park held in the United Kingdom annually.

Source: Simon Asare