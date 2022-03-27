3Music Awards: Kidi, Black Sherif Win Big

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer Kidi won the prestigious Artiste of the Year accolade for the second consecutive time at the fifth edition of the 3Music Awards.

The “Golden Boy ” as he is popularly referred to, bagged six awards on the awards night, which witnessed some remarkable musical and comic performances from various artistes.

Awards won by the “Touch It” hitmaker included Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year, Digital Act of the Year, Best Male Vocal Performance, Afrobeats/Afro-pop Artiste of the Year and Album of the Year.

Black Sherif who had had a blistering start to his career bagged his first major award as he walked away with four awards on the night.

The sensational singer who thrilled audiences with a spectacular opening performance won the Song of the Year with his ground-breaking hit single “Second Sermon” as well as winning the Hiphop/Highlife Act of the Year.

Other awards won by Black Sherif included Breakthrough Act of the Year and Hip-hop Song of the Year.

Ghana’s most decorated rapper Sarkodie bagged Hiplife Song of the Year with “Happy Day” single, which featured Kuami Eugene and also the Video of the Year award.

The best rapper award went to Amerado while Reggae/Dancehall artiste Epixode picked up the Performer of the Year award.

Celestina Donkor won the Best Gospel Act of the Year, while the Best Gospel Song of the Year award went to Ohemaa Mercy.

The awards gala also witnessed thrilling performances by Camidoh, Kelvynboy, Kweku Darlington, Cina Soul, Akwaboah, Kuami Eugene, among others.

Full list of winners:

Best Alternative Act of the Year – Amaarae

Best DJ of the Year – DJ Faculty

Best Collaboration of the Year – Kofi Jamar – Ekorso Feat. Yaw TOG & Ypee

Group of the Year – R2Bees

EP of the Year – Amerado – Patience

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – KiDi – Touch It

Viral Song of the Year – Okesse 1 – Na Today

African Song of the Year – Wizkid – Essence Rmx (feat. Tems x Justin Bieber)

Hiplife Song of the Year – Sarkodie Feat. Kuami Eugene – Happy Day

Digital Act of the Year – KiDi

Performer of the Year – Epixode – VGMA Experience

Gospel Song of the Year – Ohemaa Mercy – He Lives In Me ft. MOG

Music (Ote Me Mu)

Highlife Song of the Year – Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace

Hip-hop Song of the Year – Black Sherif – Second Sermon

Best Male Vocal Performance – KiDi – Mon Bebe

Breakthrough Act of the Year – Black Sherif

Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Song of the Year – Fameye – Praise

Hiplife/Hip-hop Act of the Year – Black Sherif

Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz

Rapper of the Year – Amerado – Best Rapper

Best Female Vocal Performance – MzVee – Coming Home

Fan Army of the Year – Die-Hard Fans of Lumba

Special Award – Nana Ampadu

Next Rated Act – Chief One

Gospel Act of the Year – Celestine Donkor

Reggae/Dancehall Act of the Year – Stonebwoy

Best Highlife Act of the Year – Kofi Kinaata

Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Act of the Year – KiDi

Video of the Year – Sarkodie – Rollies and Cigars

Album of the Year – KiDi – The Golden Boy

Song of the Year – Black Sherif – Second Sermon