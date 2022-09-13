3Music set to thrill Ghanaians with contemporary and exciting content

3Media Networks is set to thrill Ghanaians with exciting television and radio content with the expected launch of the 3Music TV channel.

The launch, which will be a one-of-a-kind event will take place on the 16th of September, 2022.

The Chief Executive of 3Music, Baba Sadiq, is excited about the launch and is confident it will be a channel that excites all Ghanaians and leads in the delivery of exciting content for all. He said, “The launch of 3Music TV will see a new and engaging channel offering refreshing content to everyone, particularly the Gen Z and younger generation”.

The launch will be under the theme “This is Culture”, which is a bold affirmation of what 3Music has become over the past five years.

3Music TV will have a fresh programme line-up featuring a contemporary syndicated morning show, “This is the news by 3Music”, Live performances, lifestyle shows among others.

3Music TV will be a free-to-air digital channel, broadcasting across the country. It will feature high-profile personalities and programs to entertain and inform.

Known for its bespoke and daring entertainment shows, 3Music networks is expected to deliver the best in class with the launch of 3Music TV.