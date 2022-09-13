3Music to introduce exciting contents for Ghanaians

3Media Networks is set to thrill Ghanaians with exciting television and radio content with the highly anticipated launch of the 3Music TV channel.

The launch, slated for Friday, September 16, 2022, would see the birth of a new entertainment channel which promises lots of excitement.

Mr. Baba Sadiq, the Chief Executive Officer of 3Music, expressed excitement about the upcoming launch and was confident the channel would fulfil its purpose of thrilling Ghanaians with quality contents.

He said, “The launch of 3Music TV would see a new and engaging channel offering refreshing content to everyone, particularly the Gen Z and younger generation”.

The launch would be under the theme “This is Culture”, which is a bold affirmation of what 3Music has become over the past five years.

3Music TV would have a fresh programme line-up featuring a contemporary syndicated morning show which includes “This is the News by 3Music”, live performances, lifestyle shows, among others.

3Music TV would be a free-to-air digital channel, broadcasting across the country. It would feature high-profile personalities and programmes to entertain and inform.

Known for its bespoke and daring entertainment shows, 3Music Networks is expected to deliver the best with the launch of 3Music TV.