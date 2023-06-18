3pac4real Unveils a Powerful Narrative of Struggle in ‘Empty Hands’

Super talented artist 3pac4real has officially released his new single “Empty Hands.” The Afro-Pop song is imbued with calming vocals and lyrics that is carefully laid on a Bobby E.M.A produced instrumental. The song is soulfully crafted with elements of the singer’s mastery glossing over its racking theme.

3pac4real details the story of many who travel to the city in search of greener pastures in a concrete jungle. On the hook, he sings out the anthem in every immigrant’s subconscious: “I don’t wanna go back home with empty hands.”

Speaking to Amplify Ghana about the inspiration behind the song, the artist said this is a story he personally identifies with. “As I journeyed to the city, I vowed to my family that I am not returning with empty hands and that is how the song title came about.”

“Empty Hands” is a sonic companion, a comforting record and most importantly a helping hand. The desire for a new friend in a foreign land is what the singer provides on his latest song. On the song, he also captures the struggles and desperation of a young breadwinner trying to change the story of his family. With empty hands you came, don’t leave with empty hands.

Stream “EMPTY HANDS” on digital streaming platforms here: https://push.fm/fl/emptyhands3pac

Follow 3pac4real on social media below:

Twitter-@3pac4real11

IG-@3pac4realofficial

About 3pac4real

3pac4real is a rising artist from the Central Region of Ghana. With a captivating blend of soulful melodies, introspective lyrics, and an undeniable passion for storytelling, he has quickly established himself as a promising talent in the music industry. Inspired by his personal experiences, 3pac4real's music embodies raw emotion, authenticity, and a relentless pursuit of success. Through his art, he aims to uplift, inspire, and connect with listeners on a profound level.