3rd ABIForum to feature Kofi Amoabeng as the keynote Speaker

The highly anticipated 3rd Edition of the Africa Business Innovation Forum (ABIForum) is set to make waves in the vibrant city of Accra, Ghana.

This year’s event, proudly sponsored by MTN Ghana as the Headline Sponsor with First National Bank and AppsNmobile Solutions Limited as Gold and Silver Sponsors respectively, will take place on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the prestigious La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

The theme for this year’s forum is “Reset and Rebuild: Building Structures that Propel Businesses beyond their immediate market,” a poignant topic given the evolving dynamics of the African business landscape.

CEO and Founder of UT Holdings, now a celebrated author,Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng Rtd, will be the keynote speaker at the event. Captain Amoabeng’s illustrious career and wealth of experience in Entrepreneurship makes him a compelling figure to address the forum.

His insights into business strategies and navigating challenges will undoubtedly inspire and enlighten attendees.

Joining Captain Amoabeng are an impressive lineup of speakers, each a luminary in their respective fields who will be participating in a number of panel discussions in context of the arch theme.

Some of the panelists are Head of Commercial and Business Banking at First National Bank, Mark Achiampong, a distinguished HR and Leadership development Consultant, Dr. Irene Stella Agyenim-Boateng, Senior Manager of Enterprise Marketing and Portfolio Management at MTN Ghana, Benedict Bentil, and Founder of the Leading Ladies Network, YawaHansen-Quao, among others.

ABIForum is a platform dedicated to promoting dialogue between the private and public sectors in Africa.

Its aim is to accelerate collective efforts towards realizing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Agenda 2063 for Africa.

Additionally, the forum serves as a catalyst for innovation and growth among SMEs and startups across Africa, providing them with practical insights and connections to thrive.

In addition to engaging exhibitions showcasing innovative solutions, the forum promises to be a pivotal gathering for business leaders, policymakers, and academics from across the continent.

The event is strategically partnered with institutions such as the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS), Social Enterprises Ghana, and Jayset Consulting.

The 3rd Africa Business Innovation Forum is organized by Keynote Africa Conferences Group Limited and will be hosted by Precious Gyau, CEO of ABIForum/Keynote Africa.

Keynote Africa Conferences Group Limited is a premier thought leadership company specializing in organizing high-impact conferences and forums across Africa.

Dedicated to fostering meaningful dialogue and promoting business growth on the continent.