3rd Africa Aquatics Zone 2 Junior Swimming And Open Water Championship At UG, Legon, Aug 18-20

The Ghana Swimming Association is organizing the 3rd Africa Aquatics Zone 2 Junior Swimming and Open Water Championship at University of Ghana, Sports Directorate.

According to General Secretary of the Ghana Swimming Association, Mr. Mohammed Kassim the event is from 18th to 20th August, 2023, at 9am – 12noon (morning session) and 3pm – 6pm (evening session) each day.

The opening ceremony of the programme is scheduled for 18th August, 2023 at 3pm at the same venue.

He said Twenty-Two (22) West and Central African countries including Ghana are expected to participate.

The Championship forms part of preparation towards the Accra 2023 African Games.

The Ghana Swimming Association requests support from corporate Ghana and the media for this important event.

Miss Farida Iddris, Treasurer of the Association says most of the young home based swimmers have improved, and they will prove their strength, skills and speed in water at the Championship.

She urged the general public to show interest in watching Swimming as it is very exciting.