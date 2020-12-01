The Global Startup Ecosystem returns with the 3rd annual Ghana Tech Summit hosted in partnership with accelerator partners IBM Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, DigitalOcean, Sendgrid, and more. The free program To take place on December 10, 2020 (9am – 5pm EST) will feature 8 hours of live content, 50 speakers and partners, and 3000 attendees.

Ghana Tech Summit brings together hundreds of entrepreneurs, investors, digital marketers and creatives under one roof together to address humanity’s greatest challenges via technology and entrepreneurship under the mandate of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

As one of West Africa’s largest tech summits, the 2018 launch edition was trending #2 on twitter, galvanizing 100 speakers and 1000 attendees, and announced to over 573, 420 global participants in just 2 days. The 2019 2nd annual edition returned with a top line up of tier companies with the new theme: “Year of Return- Sankofa – Redefining Our Future of Africa”. This edition welcomed 100 speakers and 2000 attendees.

For the 2020 3rd annual digital edition- The featured theme will be “From Pandemic to Possibilities- Building Digital Resilience” welcoming 100 speakers and partners and 3000+ digital delegates. This free live summit event will welcome hundreds of digital delegates from across Ghana and around the world to discuss the future of employment, entrepreneurship, and education in Ghana as the country faces its highest level of youth unemployment. Insights and initiatives leveraging tech and innovative inclusive ways to accelerate the future of Ghana will be discussed.

Ghana Tech Summit has a long term roadmap as a 13 year initiative of the Global Startup Ecosystem (GSE) – the World’s first and largest digital accelerator that accelerates 1,000 companies to market annually across 90 countries entirely online.

Free general Registration to access the program and live networking roundtables Is here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ghana-tech-summit-2020-3rd-annual-virtual-edition-tickets-86908382311

More information on the event partnership and exhibition can be found by emailing Leticia Boateng at [email protected]