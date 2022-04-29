3rd Communication Students’ Awards Slated For 30th April 2022

The 3rd edition of the communications students’ awards is scheduled to come off tomorrow, April 30, 2022, at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Center, Osu exactly 6 pm.

The communication students’ awards scheme was propounded by the sky infinity group, a non-governmental organization social organization.

According to Mr. Michael Elorm, Co-Founder of Sky Infinity Global, the motive of the award is to empower, encourage, motivate and appreciate the works of communication students in the various communication institutions in Ghana, who are in one way or the other impacting the world with their knowledge in communication studies.

“We believe that this Award scheme would serve as a springboard for many students who wish to reach higher heights with their works, efforts, and contributions in the Media Space. This Award will also celebrate, reward, and motivate students in various communications institutes and departments nationwide.” He said.

This year’s Communication students, awards have been cataloged into thirty(30) different categories, of which each falls under the umbrella of journalism, acts, Public Relations, Social activism, and others.

Find the categories below.

Student Production House of the Year.

Outstanding Campus Radio of the Year.

Outstanding Student Online Portal

Outstanding Video Editor

Outstanding Graphic Designer

Outstanding Photography

Outstanding Student Model

Outstanding Student Fashionista

Outstanding Student Poet

Student DJ of the Year

Student Writer of the Year (Music/ Movie)

Outstanding Student Director (Music/ Movie)

Outstanding Student Producer (Music/ Movie)

Outstanding Student in Music

Outstanding Student Actor

Outstanding Student Actress

Outstanding Student Content Creator

Outstanding Student in Print Journalism

Outstanding Student in Radio

Outstanding Student in Television

Outstanding Student in Online Journalism

Outstanding Student Blogger

Student TV host Of the Year

Student Radio host Of the Year

Outstanding Student Sports Presenter

Best Student in PR

Student Social Media Influencer

Outstanding Student Activist

Outstanding Student Political Communicator

Outstanding Students Communicator of the year

According to the team, winners of each of the categories above win plaques, citations as well as specific winners who meet certain standards, also go home with souvenirs like printers, mobile phones, or laptops. They also stand a chance of getting internships and job opportunities in major media houses in the country.

The occasion will be graced by eminent personalities such as Kobby Kyei the award-winning Ghanaian blogger, Mr. Philip Acquaye, Head of Communication and Journalism Department, Bluecrest University, and Mr. David Kyetong Guun, Head of business and corporate affairs department, Pentecost University College, and several distinguished personalities.