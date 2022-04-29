3rd Communication Students’ Awards Slated For 30th April 2022

The 3rd edition of the communications students’ awards is scheduled to come off tomorrow, April 30, 2022, at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Center, Osu exactly 6 pm.
The communication students’ awards scheme was propounded by the sky infinity group, a non-governmental organization social organization.
According to Mr. Michael Elorm, Co-Founder of Sky Infinity Global, the motive of the award is to empower, encourage, motivate and appreciate the works of communication students in the various communication institutions in Ghana, who are in one way or the other impacting the world with their knowledge in communication studies.
“We believe that this Award scheme would serve as a springboard for many students who wish to reach higher heights with their works, efforts, and contributions in the Media Space. This Award will also celebrate, reward, and motivate students in various communications institutes and departments nationwide.” He said.
This year’s Communication students, awards have been cataloged into thirty(30) different categories, of which each falls under the umbrella of journalism, acts, Public Relations, Social activism, and others.
Find the categories below.
- Student Production House of the Year.
- Outstanding Campus Radio of the Year.
- Outstanding Student Online Portal
- Outstanding Video Editor
- Outstanding Graphic Designer
- Outstanding Photography
- Outstanding Student Model
- Outstanding Student Fashionista
- Outstanding Student Poet
- Student DJ of the Year
- Student Writer of the Year (Music/ Movie)
- Outstanding Student Director (Music/ Movie)
- Outstanding Student Producer (Music/ Movie)
- Outstanding Student in Music
- Outstanding Student Actor
- Outstanding Student Actress
- Outstanding Student Content Creator
- Outstanding Student in Print Journalism
- Outstanding Student in Radio
- Outstanding Student in Television
- Outstanding Student in Online Journalism
- Outstanding Student Blogger
- Student TV host Of the Year
- Student Radio host Of the Year
- Outstanding Student Sports Presenter
- Best Student in PR
- Student Social Media Influencer
- Outstanding Student Activist
- Outstanding Student Political Communicator
- Outstanding Students Communicator of the year
According to the team, winners of each of the categories above win plaques, citations as well as specific winners who meet certain standards, also go home with souvenirs like printers, mobile phones, or laptops. They also stand a chance of getting internships and job opportunities in major media houses in the country.
The occasion will be graced by eminent personalities such as Kobby Kyei the award-winning Ghanaian blogger, Mr. Philip Acquaye, Head of Communication and Journalism Department, Bluecrest University, and Mr. David Kyetong Guun, Head of business and corporate affairs department, Pentecost University College, and several distinguished personalities.