3rd EAC regional science, technology, and innovation conference to be hosted in Kenya

By
Xinhua
-
0

Science, Technology and Innovation Conference

Kenya will host the 3rd East African Community (EAC) Regional Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Conference on March 6-8, 2024, the EAC said in a statement Tuesday.

The EAC statement issued by its headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha described the conference as an avenue to share experiences, best practices, and applications of STI outputs, strengthening collaborations, and facilitating regional integration and sustainable development.

The statement said the conference will be jointly organized by the East African Science and Technology Commission and the Inter-University Council for East Africa in collaboration with various STI stakeholders in the region and globally.

This biennial conference, which builds on the deliberations and success of the first and second conferences, held in Kampala, Uganda in 2019, and Bujumbura, Burundi in 2021, respectively, will bring together diverse actors in the STI system, including policymakers, industry players, academicians, researchers, innovators, students, and development partners, where participants will address various topics, including agricultural productivity, resilience, food security, climate change mitigation and carbon sequestration, precision agriculture technologies, and data science in agriculture, read the statement.

According to the statement, other topics to be discussed at the conference will include genetic and genomic research for resilient crop varieties, artificial intelligence, soil science for improved soil health, medicines and vaccines, biomedical engineering and e-health, information and communications technology, and digital economy.

