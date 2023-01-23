3rd Edition of RideAfrique Accra Criteium fixed for April 15

The 3rd edition of the most prestigious cycling event dubbed ‘RideAfrique Accra Criterium’ has been scheduled for 15th April, 2023 at the Accra Sports stadium.

This year’s edition is expected to attract over 200 cyclists across the country and Africa.

With support from the Ghana Cycling Federation, the annual event is aimed at promoting the sport as well as unearthing and rewarding deserving talents.

Participants are expected to complete a total distance of 105km (30 laps), with an introduction of female race pecked at only 15 laps.

The Chief Executive of RideAfrique, Mr. Richard Agu in an interview with this portal stated that measures have been put in place to ensure the successful hosting of the event.

“We have just opened for registration and we have seen the numbers climb in just a few days. We anticipate at least twice as many riders as last year. The prizes are bigger and better and the setup has been refined so expect a big turn out this year,” he said.

“It has not been an easy journey but it has been very rewarding. We Have learnt a lot through process and feel confident in our growth. RideAfrique has grown year on year and this year is no different. We have learnt what the people want and we aim to give it to them. Onwards and upwards is our motto,” he added.

According to him, extra activities have been outlined and added to redefine the event.

“This year we have added a second category to the race; the female race. This is a slightly shorter set of laps – 15. This will be done ahead of the Men’s race which has 30 laps. As usual there will be sponsors on site showcasing their products which will be available for the public and cyclists.

“Music and refreshments will be readily available. And of course, there will be a celebrity guest to get the crowd started, we have many more riders from across Africa and Europe taking part in the race this year than last year. The winner will get their hands on the one and only ‘2023 RideAfrique Green Jersey’ in addition to the prize winnings. It’s a very exciting race ahead this year and we are excited to bring it to the people,” he revealed.

He, however, acknowledged individuals, sponsors and the Ghana Cycling Federation for the unflinching support over the past few year’s.

“We want to give a special shout-out to the hardworking team at RideAfrique, Mr. Doe Dzakpasu Zoun our Executive Manager. A special thanks to Mr Daniel SACKEY our brand ambassador and the GCF for their unwavering support.

“Above all, we want to thank the cyclists, who have been training so hard this year. We can’t wait to see them on the track. And of-course the public for their continued support over the last 3 years. Not forgetting our sponsors for believing in us and taking this journey with us throughout the last 3 years,” he stated.

He called on all cyclists, the cycling fraternity and Ghanaians to support this worthy event.