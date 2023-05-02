3rd Hockey Youth Empowerment Summit slated for May 6

The third edition of the Hockey Youth Empowerment Summit (HYES) organised by Ball and Stick, in collaboration with Field Hockey Canada and USA Field Hockey is scheduled to take place at Ghana International School on May 6, 2023.

The summit, under the theme “Going Beyond Just Dreaming” seeks to create awareness on the sport in schools, motivate students to gain interest in hockey while they achieve their career goals.

This initiative formed part of the International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) vision of increasing Hockey following and participation by stimulating interest.

The event would witness experts in the sport from Field Hockey Canada, USA Field Hockey, the various national team sides, and other speakers.

Mr Kojo Lumour Ameye, the CEO and Founder of Ball and Stick told GNA Sports that Dr. Heather Morrison, Chief Public Health Officer from Prince EDWARD Island in Canada, and a member of Field Hockey Canada would be one of the speakers.

She would be joined by Elise Wong, a marketing specialist, and member of the Canada Women’s National Team.

From USA Field Hockey, Jenna Ortega, a Youth Development Manager and Sean Rapaport, head of umpiring would also join as speakers.

Participants would be taken through knowledge needed for their career path and help them turn their dreams to realities.

The Hockey Youth Empowerment Summit is expected to witness dignitaries from Embassies and High Commissions, Tertiary Institutions, International and Public Schools.