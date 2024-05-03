3rd IFC EDGE Students Design Competition opened for entries

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, has announced the commencement of the Third Annual EDGE Student Design Competition, inviting aspiring designers to showcase their talents and innovative solutions for sustainable building design.

Supported by Switzerland through the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), the EDGE Student Design Competition, now in its third year, is an opportunity for students and recent graduates to exhibit their expertise in developing sustainable and cost-efficient building designs.

The competition is an integral part of the EDGE program, which aims to mainstream green buildings worldwide by aligning the interests of financial institutions, property developers, homeowners, and governments.

Participants are invited to design an affordable three-bedroom single-family home within a $30,000 budget, covering an area of 150 m2. The challenge is to incorporate passive design and engineering strategies to create homes that are sustainable, resource-efficient, visually appealing, and suitable for a family of five. The EDGE app, an innovation of IFC, will be a key tool for participants, supporting in design decisions and illustrating potential savings.

“This competition reflects IFC’s dedication to innovation in developing resource-efficient buildings,” said Kyle Kelhofer, IFC Senior Country Manager for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. “By challenging students to think green, we’re investing in a new generation of professionals who will lead the way in environmentally sustainable design.”

The competition is open to students enrolled in built environment and construction-related courses at Ghanaian tertiary institutions, recent graduates within three years of their graduation date, and Ghanaian students pursuing similar courses overseas. Entrants must complete the Designing for Greater Efficiency (DfGE) course, a requirement that can be fulfilled within 2-3 weeks during the competition timeframe.

“In today’s world, where the effects of climate change are becoming increasingly apparent, it is crucial that we prioritize sustainable practices in the built environment,” said Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Works and Housing. “The future of Ghana depends on our ability to design and construct buildings that are energy-efficient, environmentally friendly, and resilient to the challenges we face.”

Prizes for the Third Annual EDGE Student Design Competition include an all-expenses-paid trip to South Africa to attend the Green Building Council South Africa (GBCSA) Green Building Convention, EDGE expert training, publication opportunities, and certificates.

“The EDGE students design competition is an excellent opportunity for young talent to showcase their innovative ideas and apply their skills in a way that benefits both the economy and the environment, said Magdalena Wüst, Deputy Head of Cooperation Embassy of Switzerland to Ghana, Benin, and Togo. “We look forward to seeing how these bright minds use their creativity to solve real-world challenges.”

The competition is a vital step towards equipping the next generation with the knowledge and attitudes needed to champion the world’s journey towards a low-carbon future. It is an opportunity for emerging design professionals to leave a lasting impact in sustainable building design.

IFC invites all eligible students to seize this opportunity to display their talent and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

To participate, register by filling out this form accurately and follow the submission guidelines by August 10, 2024. Final design entries must be submitted via email to info@yechampropertyconsult.com by 5 pm on August 26, 2024.