3rd Triple S Challenge To Be Based On Sustainable Sanitation Solutions

The third edition of the Schools Sanitation Solutions (Triple S) Challenge has been launched with prospective students tasked to find sustainable sanitation solutions to ensure a cleaner Ghana.

The contest is organised by World Vision Ghana (WVG), a child-focused humanitarian organisation, in collaboration with Kings Hall Media, Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Zoomlion Foundation, among others.

The contest seeks to give children between Class Six and JHS 2 the opportunity to identify sanitation problems in their communities and suggest ways of solving them.

Mr. Richard Okai, Integrated Programmes Director at WVG, in a speech read on his behalf, said the challenge had achieved its desired impact after its debut in 2019 and had become one of the most important activities in the education sector.

He noted that tremendous impact had been made towards influencing children to become sanitation conscious and agents of change as well as creating solutions to sanitation challenges around them.

“Ghana has made remarkable progress in respect of access to safe water, it is regrettable that the same cannot be said about environmental sanitation. Progress towards universal access to improved sanitation and ending open defecation continues to be very slow,” he said.

Mr Okai said they were ready to partner government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Development Partners, NGOs, CSOs and all other relevant stakeholders to accelerate access to improved basic sanitation in the country.

Mr. Kweku Quansah, the Director of Sanitation at the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, stressed the need for the adoption of some technologies to improve our sanitation, something he says was being piloted.

He lauded World Vision Ghana and other partners which were championing the cause of involving children in our sanitation solutions and urged other sanitation partners to emulate alternative strategies to improve our sanitation.

The challenge has had Ms Neriah Tettey of Silicon Valley International School, Accra and Ms Naziru Mawadatu of Damongo Girls Model JHS crowned Child Sanitation Diplomats who have over the years advocated for removal of barriers and increased access to improved sanitation, particularly in basic schools.