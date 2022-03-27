3rd Willie Williams Memorial Games Held At University Of Ghana

The 3rd edition of the Willie Williams Memorial Games took place at the University of Ghana, Legon on Saturday.

Organiser,James Thompson who is a former athlete said they want to encourage more youth to take up athletics and sports as Ghana prepares to host the African Games in 2023.

He expressed that due to Covid 19, many things have changed and called for the construction of tartan tracks alongside astro turfs.

The events competed include 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 4x100m, 4x400m, and 5000m. The winners went home with medal and goodies from the sponsors.

Present were executives of Women In Sports Association (WISA), Madam Gloria Commodore and Cynthia Akwele Lamptey, formerly of the National Fire Service who presented awards to some of the female athletes who came from the north to participate.

The clubs that took part were from University of Ghana, UPSA and the Future Professionals Athletics Club.

The programme was sponsored by Kpoo Keke and Dr. Ceaser. Former athletes Aziz Zakari and Sakora who are based in the USA supported the program.

By Sammy Heywood Okine