3rd Workshop of ECOWAS Communication presents guidelines for new website

Information and Communication Officers of ECOWAS Institutions, Specialised Agencies and Permanent Representations met in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, from 25 to 29 October 2021, for their 3rd technical discussion and experience sharing workshop. The workshop took place simultaneously in the premises of the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre (EYSDC) and the ECOWAS Water Resources Management Centre (WRMC), with technical support from the German Cooperation Office (GIZ).

After five days of discussions, the deliberations, which took place in two separate technical committees, culminated in a series of guidelines, documents and recommendations. The Website committee, which held its sessions at the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre (EYSC), finalised a document on the main guidelines and recommendations to be submitted to the firm hired to design a modern and vibrant ECOWAS website. The members of the committee strongly advocated their involvement in the different strategic phases of monitoring the implementation of the new website, especially in the different meetings related to redesign, testing and validation.

For their part, members of the InfoCom committee who met at the ECOWAS Water Resources Management Centre came up with a first draft of the future ECOWAS information and communication policy document. At this stage, it was recommended that a select committee be set up to finalise the draft of the proposed document, with the technical support of other ECOWAS resource persons.

It should be recalled that the proceedings of the 3rd workshop of ECOWAS Communication Officers were launched on the morning of Monday 25 October 2021 by Ambassador Tièna Coulibaly, ECOWAS Resident Representative to Burkina Faso, on behalf of His Excellency Jean Claude Kassi Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission.