4 African Startups Selected for Startup Battlefield 200 at Techcrunch Disrupt

Oze, the fintech startup building small business management tools with embedded finance products for MSMEs across West Africa, was selected as one of 200 startups to pitch in San Francisco at prestigious Techcrunch Disrupt 2022.

Oze will get a chance to pitch on stage in front of thousands of investors, entrepreneurs, and others in the tech industry. All 200 startups will receive a free, VIP experience — master classes, pitch deck teardowns, curated receptions, access to investors and international media and more. They will also join the likes of CloudFlare, Dropbox, GetAround, Mint.com and Scoutible as Startup Battlefield alumni.

Oze was selected from thousands of applications and is one of 4 African startups, including Rwandan startup AltSchool Africa and Nigerian startups PressOne Africa, and Shekel.

“Getting selected is an amazing opportunity to showcase the revolutionary tools we’ve been building with and for our customers in West Africa in the heart of Silicon Valley. It’s proof that the future will be built everywhere.” said Meghan McCormick, Co-founder & CEO.

All startups are expected to announce big news during their pitch and Oze is no exception. “We’ve been hard at work this year building something that will help SMEs across the continent go digital in a whole new way. Stay tuned,” said Dave Emnett, Co-founder & COO.

About Techcrunch Disrupt

Disrupt is Techcrunch’s annual event that brings together the global startup community to discover insights, collaborate, and celebrate achievements that have defined each founder’s journey and for those yet to come in the future. Startup stars like Zuckerberg, Benioff, Musk, Kalanick, Mayer, Dorsey and many others have been on the Disrupt stage long before they were in the headlines. This year’s event will take place on October 18-20 in San Francisco.

About Oze: Oze is on a mission to build 100 million profitable small businesses in Africa. Our platform makes it easy for MSMEs to track sales, expenses, and customer information. The data is analyzed to provide tailored recommendations, reports, and business education. As they are using Oze to manage their business and learn how to run it better, we are learning about them. Using this data and machine learning, we can predict their credit risk and provide them with affordable capital from our banking partners. Oze is the largest online community of MSMEs in Ghana and is growing rapidly across the region.