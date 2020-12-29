Staying fit while working from home is important but can be boring and tedious without the right companion.

Now introducing the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e, your virtual Personal Trainer that monitors your health and keeps you entertained.

Can’t visit the gym? Don’t worry! The Huawei Watch GT 2e is packed with some amazing and cool features that provides you with detailed fitness and health tracking while keeping you entertained. Here are 4 cool reasons why we love the Huawei Watch GT 2e.

Nonstop Action for 2weeks

When you think of ways to stay healthy and fit when staying home, you need to think of a smartwatch that does not require daily charging and won’t run out of battery after short use. The Huawei Watch GT 2e solves this with its 2 weeks long lasting battery life.

Thanks to the Kirin A1 chip that comes with the watch, this low-power wearable chipset uses advanced architecture and low power computing to maintain long lasting battery life for workout tracking, heart rate detection, sleep monitoring and other features

A Design that Speaks Sports

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e comes with a sandblasted, minimalistic and robust 316L grade stainless steel surface for a more refined finish.

The watch has also implemented a unibody design integrating the 1.39-inch AMOLED dial of the smartwatch into the strap for a better refined and more streamlined look. This also makes HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e comfortable to wear during training, thus allowing for more accurate tracking data.

Detailed Fitness Tracking

So how exactly will this smartwatch help you stay fit? HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e supports smart tracking of up to 100 sports.

The watch can smart track 15 different professional workout modes, eight of which are outdoor sports (running, walking, climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming and triathlon), while the other seven are indoor sports (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine and rowing machine).

It can track another 85 types of sports in six categories, including extreme, leisure, aquatics, fitness, ball games, winter sports, rock climbing, parkour, skateboarding, surfing, tennis, baseball and even aerobic exercise.

It also detects six different workouts, including outdoor running, outdoor walking, indoor walking, indoor running, elliptical and rower automatically, tracking all the data on its own, while precise satellite tracking allows for accurate GPS and GLONASS tracking if you go for a run outside.

Look out for your Health with Precise Monitoring

Staying fit isn’t just about exercising or working out. You also need to keep track of your health in terms of your calorie intake, how well you sleep and how stressed you are.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e features the new self-developed TruSeenTM 3.5 heart rate monitoring technology, where accurate heart rate is tracked and combined with AI smart heart rate algorithm, making the monitoring faster and more accurate.

There is also HUAWEI TruSleepTM 2.0 which helps in measuring sleep quality as well and also includes real-time heart rate tracking, breathing during sleep and big data analytics.

HUAWEI TruRelaxTM technology also provides 24/7 pressure monitoring, which allows to maintain a relaxed state of mind at all times.

In addition to this, the watch is also capable of monitoring blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), which is the concentration of oxygen in your blood and an important physiological indicator for the health of your respiratory system.

Some other cool and practical features of HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e include Bluetooth pairing for audio control and playback.

There is also a Remote Shutter, which when paired with a smartphone allows users remotely take pictures by tapping the smartwatch.

The watch supports notification alerts from a wide range of apps, has a flashlight option and can also help you find your missing phone by letting it ring. – cool, we know!