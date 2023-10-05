4 automakers in S. Korea to recalls 7,900 Vehicles for manufacturing defects

Four domestic and foreign automakers in South Korea will voluntarily recall some 7,900 vehicles for manufacturing defects, the transport ministry said Thursday.

Kia Corp. will recall 4,765 units of Soul EV for a possible battery fire, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Stellantis Korea will recall 1,338 units of Jeep Grand Cherokee for a faulty safety belt system and 1,294 units of Jeep Compass for a defective dashboard.

Volkswagen Group Korea will recall 216 units of Bentayga for a possible fuel leakage and fire.

Evion will recall 300 units of E6 for a defective fuel supply connector system or a faulty drive shaft.

Vehicles owners can visit repair and service centers to replace the faulty parts free of charge.