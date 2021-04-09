Guns

Four suspected bandit leaders have surrendered their weapons in northwest Nigeria’s Katsina State, local police has said.

State police chief Sanusi Buba told reporters in Katsina city, the state capital, that 45 stolen cows were also surrendered to the police by the bandit leaders.

“The command wishes to inform the public that four bandits leaders decided on their own to come out from the forest, denounce banditry and surrender their weapons,” he said on Thursday.

“The police and other security agencies will continue to deal decisively with any individual or group of unrepentant bandits that refused to surrender,” Buba said, urging people to continue providing information that would help fight against banditry and other crimes.

Nigeria’s northern region has been racked by years of violence, including banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

