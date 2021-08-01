4 construction workers killed in South Sudan

At least four construction workers, including two Chinese, were killed while installing equipment at the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) after a television antenna they were erecting collapsed on Tuesday.

According to SSBC managing director James Magok Chilim, the incident occurred early Tuesday morning while the workers were climbing the antenna.

“Four construction workers, including two Chinese nationals unfortunately died on Tuesday morning when lifting equipment that was carrying them up. Two died at the scene of the incident and the other two later succumbed to injuries at the Chinese Friendship Hospital,” Magok told Xinhua in Juba.

He said one more Chinese national is also critically injured and currently receiving treatment, noting that the country and the management of the station regretted the incident.

“This is something out of our hands as a government, we send our condolences to the families of the deceased. These people are heroes because they died while serving the nation,” Magot said.

“The incident is being investigated, but according to what we observed when we rushed to the site, the equipment fell probably because it was overloaded or some of the ropes holding the equipment were worn out,” he added.

The national public service broadcaster is under construction through funding from China Aid, the Chinese government’s international development cooperation agency. Enditem