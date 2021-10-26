4 killed, 3 injured following violent clash in NW Nigeria

Four villagers were killed and three others injured following a violent clash between nomadic herdsmen and locals at a village in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Kaduna, the state government said on Monday.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs in Kaduna, said in a short statement that the fracas broke out along some cattle routes in the Jankasa village of the Zango-Kataf local government area of the state and then escalated into a firefight between the two groups before security forces arrived to bring the situation under control on Sunday.

Aruwan said the security authorities in the state reported the casualties to the state government after quelling the clash.

He said an investigation has been launched to reveal the cause of the clash. Enditem