4 killed after car swept away by flash floods in northern Tanzania

Four people from the same family died on Tuesday after their car was swept away by flash floods in Arumeru District in Tanzania’s northern region of Arusha, according to the police.

Justin Masejo, Arusha regional police commander, told local media that two other people, including a family member and the driver, were admitted to the hospital.

Masejo said the car was swept away by the floods in the King’ori area along the Arusha-Dar es Salaam highway, adding that the floods were caused by overnight heavy rains upstream.

He said the victims were traveling from Arusha to Kilimanjaro Region.

Local media reported on Tuesday that transportation between the two major tourist regions of Arusha and Kilimanjaro came to a standstill for three hours following the flash floods.

Pili Misungwi, Kilimanjaro regional traffic officer, was quoted by Mwananchi Newspaper as saying that transportation was disrupted after a river overflowed submerging a stretch of the road and making it impassable.

Misungwi said hundreds of passengers traveling from Arusha to Dar es Salaam were stranded as they waited for the flooding water to recede.

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority on Monday issued an alert and advisory over continued heavy rains in some parts of the country, saying the rains will cause flooding and disrupt transportation and economic activities. Enditem