4 killed by cholera as outbreak declared in NW Tanzania

At least four people were killed by cholera and scores of others have fallen sick from the deadly disease in the Kagera region in northwestern Tanzania, an official said Monday.

Fatma Mwassa, the Kagera regional commissioner, told a news conference in the Bukoba municipality that four people, three from the same family, had died of the disease in one village of Buchurago in the Missenyi district.

According to the official, the disease broke out in the village on Nov. 29 and four other people were in critical condition.

She said the outbreak of the disease has also been reported on Goziba Island in Lake Victoria, adding that 18 samples have been collected for tests in the national health laboratory.

Mwassa urged people to take precautions against the disease, including access to safe water, adequate sanitation, and basic hygiene needs.