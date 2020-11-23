Four people were killed on Saturday following a road crash involving a truck and a bus in Nigeria’s southwestern state of Ogun, local authorities said.

Two others were injured in the accident which occurred along the Ijebu Ode-Oru road in the state.

A police investigation revealed that the accident was caused by excessive speeding and loss of control on the part of the truck driver, said Babatunde Akinbiyi, a spokesman for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps.

Akinbiyi said the truck rammed into a speeding bus in the opposite direction. All the passengers in the bus, including the driver and three women, died on the spot.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads, and reckless driving.