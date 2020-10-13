At least four people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Nigeria’s southwestern state of Ogun, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred at around 2:50 am local time on Monday near the Saapade bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, said Ahmed Umar, head of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun.

The truck driver drove wrongfully against traffic and had a head-on collision with the Mazda bus, the official told reporters in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to him, six people were involved in the accident, including five male adults and one female adult. Four of them died.

Bodies of the victims have been deposited at a morgue, said Umar, adding the survivors were taken for treatment at a nearby hospital. Further investigation has been launched into the incident.

He blamed the accident on over-speeding and dangerous driving, warning motorists against flouting traffic rules.

The head of the road safety police advised the motoring public to drive cautiously, avoid route violations, and obey traffic rules and regulations.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads, and reckless driving.