Local authorities on Monday confirmed four people were killed following an auto crash in Nigeria’s southwestern state of Lagos.

A saloon car on top speed late Sunday rammed into a parked tricycle along the Lagos-Epe expressway, said Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, head of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

Oke-Osanyintolu told reporters in Lagos that a man washing the trike at the time, and identified as its owner, died in the crash.

Three occupants of the saloon car, including its driver, were also confirmed dead after the vehicle somersaulted into a ditch, the official said.

Road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often blamed on overloading, bad condition of roads, and reckless driving.