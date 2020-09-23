Denmark, Greece, Hungary and Sweden have joined Germany and Romania as host countries of the rescEU medical stocks, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic announced on Tuesday.

The six EU member states are in the process of creating a common European stockpile of life-saving equipment and other vital medical supplies with 100 percent financial support from the EU, said Lenarcic at a press conference in Brussels.

The rescEU reserve was established in March at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe, as member states couldn’t meet the demand for medical and personal protective products.

The reserves are to be distributed at times of medical emergencies or when national health systems are overwhelmed, said Lenarcic.

“With the increased number of host states, rescEU is stepping up a gear,” said Lenarcic.” We will be much stronger in fighting this pandemic as well as prepared for possible others in the future.”