4 people killed and 2 critically injured in Bawku after new attacks

Fresh assaults in Bawku in the Upper East Region have at least resulted in the deaths of 4 additional individuals.

At least two additional persons have also suffered critical injuries, according to Joy News sources, and are being treated in the hospital.

On Saturday, December 24, shootings took place in a neighborhood that is thought to be home to people who are not associated with any of the chieftaincy-related factions.

Joy News has received confirmation of the incident from numerous sources, but authorities are still withholding details.

Adamu Seidu, the chief superintendent and divisional police commander for Bawku, told our correspondent Albert Sore that he could confirm certain killings but he would not provide an exact number or speak more.