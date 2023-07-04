4 people killed in road accident in southern Tanzania

Four people were killed in a road accident in the Masasi district in southern Tanzania, a local official said Monday.

The victims were from one family, who were riding on a motorcycle before they were knocked head-on by a truck Sunday evening on the Masasi-Newala highway, said Loutery Kanoni, the Masasi district commissioner, adding that they died at the scene.

The victims were traveling from Masasi town to their home village of Lupaso after a wedding ceremony, Kanoni said. Enditem