4 perish in stampede in northwest Kenya

At least four people were killed and 13 others injured Friday in a stampede at a stadium in Kericho County, the venue of this year’s Heroes Day celebrations, the police confirmed.

The police said the deadly incident happened early Friday hours before the stadium gates were opened for the public ahead of the national celebrations led by President William Ruto.

The police said in a security report issued in Kericho, northwest Kenya, that the incident happened after a tea vendor spilled tea on an open fire causing panic.

“A stampede caused by a lady who was selling tea outside the stadium who accidentally spilled hot tea in the fire near gate C along the public road, as a result, members of the public panicked and mistook it to be teargas thrown at them,” the police said.

“The incident forced a crowd that was standing near there to scamper for safety,” said Rift Valley police commander Tom Odera.

Odera confirmed four died on arrival at the hospital while those injured were admitted. “They are in stable but in serious condition,” he said.

Ruto, who was briefed about the incident, arrived at the stadium, which has a sitting capacity of 10,000 people, to lead the Heroes Day celebrations.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

