4 reasons why we love the new fashion band, the HUAWEI Band 6

The latest fashion smart-band Huawei Band 6 with extended battery life was recently introduced in Ghana.

It comes with all-day SpO2 monitoring, a large full-view AMOLED display and 2-week battery life in addition to a host of features that will make your life a whole lot easier.

Here are four reasons why we love the HUAWEI Band 6.

The HUAWEI Band 6 is available for GHS349 at the Huawei Experience Store Accra Mall and other retail outlets.

Healthy lifestyle with accurate and continuous monitoring

Huawei’s latest fashion band provides all-day monitoring of blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) which is an important indicator of a person’s health levels.

You can also keep track of your heart’s health with HUAWEI TruSeen™ 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology that monitors your heart rate continuously and quickly.

Knowledge of the quality of your sleep together with its pattern is also important to help you live a smooth lifestyle, thanks to The HUAWEI TruSleepTM 2.0 technology, which helps in measuring sleep quality and providing real-time heart rate tracking, breathing during sleep and big data analytics.

Lastly, you can also keep track of your relaxation data, thanks to the HUAWEI TruRelaxTM technology that provides 24/7 pressure monitoring, which allows to maintain a relaxed state of mind at all times.

Fashionable design for every style

The HUAWEI Band 6 comes with a large 1.47-inch AMOLED bezel-less full-view display with an increased screen-to-body ration of 42%.

The bezel-less display allows you to view more and ensure you do not miss any important content with intuitive smart controls.

Moreover, Huawei’s fashion smart-band was not only designed for fitness gurus but for fashionistas alike; it comes in four stylish colours: Graphite Black, Sakura Pink, Amber Sunrise and Forest Green, which broadens the options to satisfy more tastes.

Additionally, the HUAWEI Band 6 weighs just 18g, making it comfortable for everyday wear.

2-week super long battery life

This fashion band is supported by a high-efficiency chipset and smart power-saving algorithms, the HUAWEI Band 6 can last up to 14 days for uninterrupted use.

On top of this, the HUAWEI Band 6 supports fast charging via a magnetic charger. A five-minute charge can sustain the HUAWEI Band 6 for two days of typical use.

Fitness trainer on your wrist

In order to meet your fitness needs, the HUAWEI Band 6 comes with an expansive range of fitness features to kick-start an effortless new active lifestyle.

This fashion smart-band supports automatic workout detection In addition to 96 preinstalled workout modes. The HUAWEI Band 6 individually logs your running distance, time elapsed, speed, pace, track, calories burnt, stroke frequency, and swimming distances so you can view a detailed post-workout summary right on your wrist.

A Smart companion

Moreover, packed with some smart and interesting features that make everyday life more convenient such as intelligent identification of unfamiliar numbers, incoming calls, message reminders, alarm setting and remote camera shutter that allows you to snap photos when you are not carrying your phone in addition to music playback control.