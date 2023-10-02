4 students dead, 5 others injured in school bus accident in Egypt’s capital

Four students were killed on Monday in a microbus accident in Egypt’s capital Cairo, according to the Egyptian police.

Five other schoolchildren were injured in the accident after the school bus overturned on the Samir Ghanem Bridge in the First Settlement area, the police said in a statement.

Ambulances transported the injured to the hospital to receive the necessary treatment.

An investigation has been initiated into the mishap, and the microbus driver has been detained, pending investigation.

Though Egypt has been working on upgrading its road network over the past few years, speeding and lax enforcement of traffic laws still claim thousands of lives every year.