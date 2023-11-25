4 Zambians detained for alleged illegal immigrant smuggling

The immigration authorities have detained four Zambians on suspicion of smuggling illegal immigrants, an official said Thursday.

Namati Nshinka, the Immigration Department spokesperson, said that the four individuals were apprehended for allegedly assisting 16 illegal immigrants following a routine operation in Lusaka, the country’s capital.

He said that the operation took place Wednesday when officers received information that a vehicle was transporting suspected illegal immigrants.

“Following this lead, the officers rushed to the scene and eventually located the vehicle, which was empty at the time most likely after the driver had dropped off the passengers at an unknown location,” he said in a statement.

He further noted that immigration authorities deported 94 illegal immigrants from the country between Nov. 17 and Nov. 22.