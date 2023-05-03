40 illegal immigrants arrested in Zambian capital

Forty illegal immigrants were arrested in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, following a cleanup operation to tackle the increased number of illegal immigrants in the country, an immigration spokesperson said Wednesday.

Namati Nshinka, the officer for Public Relations at the Immigration Department, said the operation was conducted on April 24 in various parts of the city.

He said in a statement that among those arrested were 26 Burundians, 11 Tanzanians and three Congolese nationals who will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, the department secured 21 convictions, removed 14 illegal immigrants from the country and refused entry of three foreign nationals for failing to meet entry requirements.

Zambia has continued to see an increase in illegal immigrants entering the country.

On April 22, 27 illegal immigrants, suspected to be Ethiopian nationals, were arrested in central Zambia's Chisamba district after they were found in a maize field. This was after a vehicle they were using developed a mechanical failure.