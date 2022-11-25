40-man squad named for CHAN Tournament in Algeria 

Annor Walker, Head Coach of Ghana’s home-based national team, the Black Galaxies has named his final 40 man squad for the 2022 Champions of African Nations (CHAN) tournament in Algeria.

The 40 local players were expected to report to camp this Sunday to begin preparations ahead of the tournament, which would be staged in Algeria next year.

Black Galaxies for the first time since 2014, have qualified to the championship having defeated rivals Nigeria to book a ticket to Algeria.

The 2022 CHAN tournament would begin January 13, 2023, to February 4,2023.

Herein the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Abdulai Iddrisu, Danlad Ibrahim, Stephen Kwaku, Essu Williams.

Defenders: Augustine Randorf, Augustine Agyapong, Kwadwo Amoako, Dennis Nkrumah Korsah, Yakubu Hamidu, Benjamin Abaidoo, Emmanuel Siaw, Konadu Yiadom, Michael Enu, Emmanuel Anaful, Solomon Adomako, Kwadwo Addae, Godwin Abusah.

Midfielders: Kasim Razak, Ansu Henry, Dominic Nsobilla, Maxwell Arthur, Seidu Dauda, Gladson Awako, Amos Acheampong, Sylvester Simba, Suraj Seidu, Derrick Fordjour and Abdul Latif Anabila.

Wingers: Evans Osei Owusu, Jonas Attuquaye, Afriyie Barnieh Daniel, David Abagna, Stephen Diyou.

Strikers: Kwame Otu, Bright Adjei, Augustine Boakye, Afriyie Mezack, Kwame Adom Frimpong, Kofi Kodji, Seidu Abubakar.