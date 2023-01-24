40 students held for vandalism

For causing property damage to the school, some 40 Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School pupils from Asokore in the Ashanti Region have been detained.

On Sunday morning, the students went on a rampage to protest the subpar final exam scores of their forebears.

Four government vehicles, including a school bus, a Nissan Patrol, a Mahindra, and an Isuzu pickup truck, were vandalized.

The Senior House Mistress’s Toyota Vitz vehicle also sustained damage.

The pupils also abandoned a teacher’s other salon car.

According to sources at Luv News, kids also broke into the school’s store, destroying food and other goods.

Although the students failed in their attempts to break into certain bungalows, they did cause damage to some of the structures. In order to restore peace on the campus, the police stepped in.

Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, decided to close the institution after that.

Dr. Annor Ankrah, the Ashanti Regional Director of Education, and the District Director of Education were present.

The school has also been visited by the Sekyere East District Security Council.