40 Vulcanizers Trained On Tyre Safety

About 40 vulcanizers in the Berekum Municipality in the Bono Region have undergone a day’s training to upgrade their knowledge on tyre safety.

The training organised by the Bono Regional Office of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) exposed the vulcanizers to tyre specifications and general safety of tyres including manufacturing and expiry dates.

Mr Kwasi Agyenim Boateng, the Bono Regional Director of the NRSA, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) it was imperative to engage the vulcanizers, upgrade their knowledge as well as identify and help tackle challenges confronting them.

He indicated vulcanizers were key stakeholders in the transport industry, hence the need to regulate their activities.

“It was essential to upgrade their knowledge on the type of tyres and the required tyre pressures good for vehicles.

“We have realized most of the vulcanizers do not understand the nature of their work because many of them are not having formal education,” Mr Boateng stated.

He assured the Authority would continue to collaborate with other stakeholders to help stem road accidents in the country.

Chief Inspector Jeffrey Oppong Sarfo, Station Officer, Berekum Motor Transport and Traffic Department urged the vulcanizers to always wear reflective gears to protect themselves.

“You must also avoid setting up your shops along road curves because it is dangerous to do so,” he advised.

Mr Yaw Opoku, a vulcanizer expressed appreciation to the NRSA, saying the training had enlightened them, and asked the Authority to sustain it.

Mr Iddrisu Usman, another beneficiary said he had worked for the past 30years but had no opportunity to participate in such trainings, saying, it had enhanced his knowledge in the vulcanizing work.