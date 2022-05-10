400 children of Street Academy fed to mark Eid-ul-fitrl

Alhaji Abdul Sumailia, a philanthropist, has fed about 400 children of Street Academy to mark the celebration of Eid-ul-fitrl.

He also donated food items, including meat to the Academy.

“It is our duty to care for the vulnerable and show them love and so even after the Ramadan we must continue to give to mankind.”

Street Academy is a non-governmental organisation, which is a community-based project built to take care of children who have not had the opportunity to go to school.

Ataa Lartey, Chief Executive Officer, Sports and Cultural Academy for the Academy, said Alhaji Sumailia was an annual supporter of the children and thanked him for the gesture.

“We always call upon Alhaji Sumailia and he readily supports us. This is his fifth donation to the academy,” he said.

“We wanted to have a festival for the Muslim children, so some friends of Alhaji Sumailia brought us some meat while Alhaji Sumailia, himself brought us rice and eggs.”

Mr Lartey said the welfare of children was the responsibility of all and called on all stakeholders to commit more to the protection of children in the street.