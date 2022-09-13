400 Fintech & Crypto Industry Leaders From Across Africa To Convene In Accra At The Africa Money and DeFi Summit on September 27th & 28th

ACCRA, Ghana, 13 September 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- As the rapid growth of fintech continues and the birth of decentralised finance (DeFi) grows across Africa, leading fintech’s, investors, crypto platforms, ventures and digital finance stakeholders will connect at the Africa Money & DeFi Summit – West Africa edition on September 27-28th 2022 at the Movenpick Hotel, Accra.

The leading business Summit will connect 400+ delegates, 150+ companies, and 50+ speakers covering topics via panel session, keynotes and fireside chats, plus multiple networking events, masterclass sessions and a sold-out exhibition.

Andrew Fassnidge Founder of Africa Tech Summit shared “We are delighted to be hosting the West African edition of Africa Money & DeFi Summit in Accra, showcasing fintech leaders, crypto innovators, new rising ventures, and investment opportunities across the region. The growth of crypto across Africa continues and a new wave of DeFi is growing, so it’s exciting times in the digital finance space for driving business and investment forward.”

The Africa Money & DeFi Summit supported by Polygon, QoreID, Deimos, Zeepay, Celo Foundation, The HBAR Foundation, VeendHQ, Workpay, AWS, WiPay, Cellulant, Binance, YellowCard, Autochek, YouVerify, Fonbnk, Seamfix, Jelurida Africa, Niji Oni & Co, Affinity, Aza Finance, Flutterwave, International Trade Centre, Paystack, Pennee, DataMynt, Bitmama, Africa BIoT Labs, Bitpowr, WeWire Africa, Dukka, Crunch Network, Stakefair, Amalga Securities & FEZ Delivery will feature African fintech leaders, platforms and thought-leaders as they deep-dive on the opportunities in FinTech, Crypto and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) on the Continent.

Following the sold-out Money and DeFi Summit in Nairobi early this year, this business Summit, produced by Africa Tech Summit is expected to sell out with final passes now on sale here. Admission is strictly by pre-registration only.

